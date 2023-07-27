First Alert Weather Day: Heat index near 100°, severe storms expected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Day continues for the rest of Thursday into Thursday night. The hot and humid conditions will be expected through the afternoon hours in Central Wisconsin. Meantime, a cold front will spark storms, late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. The potential exists for severe storms that could produce damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rainfall, and a small chance of a brief tornado. Friday will be less humid but there is a chance of storms late day or during the evening, particularly in Central Wisconsin. Better weather conditions for the upcoming weekend, with a chance of showers Saturday night. Temps could be rising a bit for next week.

Hot and steamy for the rest of the afternoon on Thursday in Central Wisconsin. Temps will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will range from the mid 90s to around 100° into the early evening. The other main concern with the First Alert Weather Day will be severe storms. The storm fuel is in place due to the heat and humidity, and a cold front will spark storms starting late Thursday afternoon and lasting into the evening. The best risk of severe storms will be north of Highway 29, however, those storms may also be packing a punch in the southern half of the area Thursday evening. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. There is a small chance of a brief tornado.

The storms will move out of the region around or after midnight with some partial clearing toward morning on Friday. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. A mix of sun and clouds Friday with another opportunity for showers and storms during the evening. Some of these storms could be strong with the main threats of gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs on Friday are in the low to mid 80s.

The outlook for the weekend is dry for the most part on Saturday, although some showers are possible Saturday night. Partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next week stays warm with highs in the 80s with perhaps some showers/storms Wednesday into Wednesday night.

