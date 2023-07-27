News and First Alert Weather App
Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day to support local children’s hospitals

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen
Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen(KFYR-TV)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Each year, DQ® donates millions to local children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. All contributions from Miracle Treat Day go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for your local hospital to directly help kids in your community.

For every Blizzard® Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day at participating DQ® locations, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

If you are interested in supporting CMNH and getting a delicious treat at the same time, visit either of the following locations today:

  • Wausau - Grand Ave location only
  • Merrill
  • Stevens Point - Highway 10 location
  • Wisconsin Rapids
  • Marshfield - Both locations

