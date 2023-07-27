Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day to support local children’s hospitals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Each year, DQ® donates millions to local children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. All contributions from Miracle Treat Day go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for your local hospital to directly help kids in your community.

For every Blizzard® Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day at participating DQ® locations, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

If you are interested in supporting CMNH and getting a delicious treat at the same time, visit either of the following locations today:

Wausau - Grand Ave location only

Merrill

Stevens Point - Highway 10 location

Wisconsin Rapids

Marshfield - Both locations

