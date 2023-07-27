Customers react to Frank’s Hardware in Stevens Point closing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Frank’s Hardware in Stevens Point will be closing it’s doors soon after more than 80 years in the business.

In an era with big box retailers, the family-owned business has continued to serve the community with a reputation for hard-to-find products others don’t have.

It’s been about ten days since Frank’s Hardware announced it was closing.

“We are honored to help the community for 82 years,” says the store’s manager T.J. Klein.

Since the announcement last week, inventory has been flying off the shelf. Some items are marked down up to 50%.

“It’s been insane which is good. I didn’t expect that kind of turnout; having the line back to the store, I’ve never seen that in my life,” says Klein.

T.J. is the third-generation to run Frank’s Hardware. His father Rick Klein is the current owner. He says he’s been owner for about 40 years and is ready to retire and spend more time with his family.

T.J. says he’s going to miss those who trusted them with their business.

“A lot of people are like family. I’ve known them since I was five,” he says.

“I think on top of quality stuff, that’s invaluable,” says Michael Zdroik who shops there.

Some longtime customers like Michael Bigalke have been shopping here for more than 40 years.

“We are definitely going to miss this place,” says Bigalke.

But at the end of the day, the legacy that Frank’s Hardware left will always live on even when they close.

“We count on this place for replacement parts and all the odd ball stuff, and if you don’t get it, they would get it for you. The community is really going to miss this place,” says Bigalke.

Klein says the store will shut its doors when they run out of stock, which is expected to be in October or November.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.