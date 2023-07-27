Crime rates tend to rise as the temperature in our area does the same

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As temperatures soar across the nation, there is a growing concern over the potential correlation between heat waves and crime rates.

The Wausau Police Department’s online portal reveals a significant increase in reports, with 174 calls received in the last week. This number contrasts with the average of approximately 115 reports per week recorded in May before the intense heat settled in.

Researchers have long studied the potential link between hot weather and an uptick in criminal activity. Data from the Gun Violence Archive showed that 86% of mass shootings in 2022 occurred between June and September, suggesting a seasonal pattern that aligns with the warmer months.

Experts propose that rising temperatures can contribute to increased irritation and aggression, potentially playing a role in the timing of criminal incidents.

In response to the extreme heatwave, the Wausau Police Department took proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. One such effort involves establishing cooling centers, where individuals can seek refuge from the sweltering heat.

“Our Marathon County Library is open until eight o’clock pm and is open. And there’s also some expanded hours for example, at Bridge Street Mission, they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today where they can stop in and get out of the heat,” Capt. Ben Graham said.

Wausau police have a partnership with health professionals and Marathon County called CART- Crisis Assessment Response Team. It focuses on assisting individuals experiencing mental health crises. These issues can be exacerbated by extreme temperatures. Representatives from the team actively checked in on vulnerable individuals, including the unhoused, and distribute water to ensure they stay hydrated and safe.

“We have our Crisis Assessment Response team that is available to respond out there in the field to help deal with individuals that are in crisis, or dealing with any sort of heat-related event,” Graham said.

The team’s community outreach specialist collaborates with local partners to provide essential resources and act as a vital link between the police department and the people they serve.

Marathon County representatives were unavailable for comment but said in a statement they see an increase in crime during the warm months. They noted this may be due to a variety of factors, not just heat. They urged people to be careful and lock their homes and vehicles as well as conceal their valuables when possible.

