‘Celebrate Plover’ happening this weekend

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - This Friday and Saturday, people will be coming together to celebrate everything that’s great about Plover and the surrounding areas. Trina Sankey from Celebrate Plover stopped by Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to explain what’s in store for this year’s festivities.

There will be a fireworks display, a car show, a balloon glow among many other activities for adults and children. This year’s event will be taking place July 28-29 at Lake Pacawa Park in Plover and it is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.