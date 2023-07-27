News and First Alert Weather App
2 injured in plane crash in Town of Brooklyn near Ripon

By Sean White
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RIPON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people suffered minor injuries after their aircraft crashed in a field near STH 49 and Townline Road in the Town of Brooklyn, approximately 30 miles southwest of EAA in Oshkosh.

On Thursday at 1:01 p.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for the downed aircraft. Emergency responders found a small plane down in a cornfield just south of Townline Road.

One person in the aircraft was able to go to a nearby residence to report the incident.

Both the pilot and passenger were transported to an area hospital.

Responding crews included the Green Lake Fire Department, Berlin EMS, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and FAA Officials.

