18-year-old dead following vehicle accident in Marshfield on Wednesday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Neillsville man has died from his injuries following a vehicle accident in Marshfield on Wednesday.

Abraham Drinka was driving along the 200 Block of East Veterans Parkway and South Cedar Avenue around 12:51 a.m. when his vehicle hit an embankment and he suffered critical injuries.

Marshfield police and EMS were able to get Drinka out of the vehicle and transported him to the Marshfield Medical Center, but he later died from the injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

