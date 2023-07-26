News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Recall issued for mozzarella sticks sold at Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.
Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for mozzarella sticks sold at Sam’s Club stores due to undeclared ingredients.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Rich Products is recalling 15 cases of Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy.

Officials said the mozzarella sticks in question were distributed to Sam’s Club stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The affected items were sold in 5-pound cardboard box packages with a best-if-used-by date of Dec. 28, 2024, stamped on the side panel and a UPC number of 078742226880 on the back of the package.

The recall was initiated after Rich Products discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process that introduced egg and soy to the product.

However, egg and soy did not appear in the ingredient listing on the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date but people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks have been urged to return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with further questions can contact the Rich Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 55-year-old Tammy Miller of Wausau died after fire crews performed a water rescue...
Victim identified from drowning incident Tuesday in Wisconsin River
Leroy Rupnow, 83
Elderly man found dead following drowning in Lincoln County
The Marshfield Police Department make a statement about stalking incident at Wildwood Zoo.
Marshfield Police Department informs public about stalking incident at the Wildwood Zoo
Thursday will be brutal as heat indices approach the 100s
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday & Thursday for heat
The garage fire spread to a secondary building.
Crews responding to a garage and secondary building fire in Wausau

Latest News

Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Jury hears Taylor Schabusiness describe killing in police interview
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
The family of Alexis Ware said she has been missing since January 2022.
‘Still angry’: Brother of Black woman missing for over a year reacts to Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Freddy Peralta matches career high with 13 Ks, Taylor homers to lead Brewers past Reds 3-0