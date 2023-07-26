News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 55-year-old Tammy Miller of Wausau died after fire crews performed a water rescue...
Victim identified from drowning incident Tuesday in Wisconsin River
Leroy Rupnow, 83
Elderly man found dead following drowning in Lincoln County
The Marshfield Police Department make a statement about stalking incident at Wildwood Zoo.
Marshfield Police Department informs public about stalking incident at the Wildwood Zoo
Thursday will be brutal as heat indices approach the 100s
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday & Thursday for heat
The garage fire spread to a secondary building.
Crews responding to a garage and secondary building fire in Wausau

Latest News

FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Verdict is in for murder trial of Taylor Schabusiness
Deer hunting
DNR grant benefits outdoor enthusiasts across Wisconsin
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by the House GOP Wednesday over the...
House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him