Packers’ defense ‘starting from scartch’ in new year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers defense will admit they didn’t accomplish all that they hoped to last season.

“I think we didn’t live up to everything we wanted as a defense,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Packers finished 17th in the NFL in total defense, a stark contrast to the hype around the team heading into the year. Granted, the team lost key pieces Rashan Gary and Eric Stokes to season-ending injuries last year, but they still feel it’s time to leave the past in the past and start anew.

“We gotta start from scratch. Honestly. we’re not even thinking about last year,” said Douglas. “We kind of already blew that season away. It won’t come back. Chiefs already got the Super Bowl ring so now we’re just focused on this year.”

The Packers return a good majority of last year’s defense, which seemed to hit their stride later in the season. One big missing piece is safety Adrian Amos, who’s moved on to the Jets. Returning safety Darnell Savage says part of his mentality heading into this year is just to put less pressure on himself.

“I feel like that’s one of the things I learned offseason is just give myself a little grace,’ said Savage. “Not being so hard and critical of myself, because I’m a person too.”

Savage and the defense took to the practice field in Green Bay for their first training camp day Wednesday. The excitement was evident, even if the jitters played a factor as well.

“I don’t want to say tense or tight, but that’s kind of what it is a little bit because everybody’s just kind of anxious and excited to get going,” said Savage. “Once we got going a little bit, everything kind of loosened up a little bit and we started having a little bit more fun and we were less like uptight and serious.”

Gary and Stokes were both at practice Wednesday, both getting individual work. The group is still confident in their abilities like last year, but are taking everything in stride as the season gets started.

“No one has any expectations so we gotta just make our own of who we really want to be because right now,” said Douglas. “There’s no name on us.”

Even with the understated mentality, the goals for the season have never changed.

“You always have the same goal. We’re all trying to reach that same goal, but we need help from everywhere to obtain goals,” said Douglas. “It’s not just a one-person goal. Everything kind of needs to be in that one goal.”

“I feel like we can go as far as we want to go and I feel like that’s the goal, just to kind of get better day by day and see what we can squeeze out of this day,” said Savage. “I feel like today was a good start to that.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.