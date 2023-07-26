Love opens training camp looking to pave his own path with young roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers opened training camp with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback for the first time on Wednesday and all eyes were on Love instead of Rodgers.

Love admitted it will take some getting used to having all the eyes on him and not Rodgers, whom he played under for three seasons. But Love says Rodgers texted him Tuesday night before the start of training camp. The message?

“Just be yourself. Have fun. Enjoy it.”

“That’s kind of been the message from everybody is, be yourself,” Love said. “Don’t try to be anybody else. Don’t try to be Aaron, things like that. Just be yourself, and that’s kind of what I’m trying to do.”

Love is following an oddly similar storyline to Rodgers’ first season in Green Bay, taking over as the starter after three seasons as a backup with his predecessor a future hall of fame quarterback joining the New York Jets. That was a topic that came up during Love’s time behind Rodgers.

“He said it was hard as well, it’s never easy. He kind of just put his head down and worked. Put his head down and worked. Made his own name for himself,” Love said. “That’s kind of the same thing I’m trying to do with myself.”

Love has received praise from many players in the locker room, with Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander and numerous other veterans on a young roster going out of their way to endorse Love.

But they all admit this roster is young.

“Feels like year one, quite frankly. It feels like we’re right back to where we started when I started here,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Packers have two rookie tight ends, each of their ten wide receivers are either rookies or second years and Jordan Love is entering his first season as a starter. Aaron Jones is the most experienced skill position player by three years.

“I definitely feel like the old guy but still feel young which is the crazy thing,” Jones said.

The youth is visible on the field, with Jones noting the speed of the young legs. But the wide receivers boast Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, both of which flashed potential when healthy in 2022.

“We want to set the tone. We have a lot of young guys,” Christian Watson said. “A lot of people arelooking down on us in the sense of not a lot of receivers in the room. We just want to go out there and set the tone for our offense.”

Jordan Love already went to work leading the group, getting together with fellow quarterback Danny Etling and the wide receivers to work out ahead of OTA’s. But it’s just the start of what expects to be a long period of figuring it out.

“You just got to get those reps, build that chemistry,” Love said. Obviously, I’ve got a good amount of reps going into OTAs but it’s different coming into training camp.”

The fourth year starter is getting a chance to mark his own mark with a new team, and create his own path with the Packers.

