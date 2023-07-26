News and First Alert Weather App
Jim Leonhard, former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim coach, joins Illini as an analyst

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between against Wisconsin and Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard will join the Illinois staff as a senior analyst, coach Bret Bielema announced Tuesday.

Leonard was the Badgers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-22 and served as the interim coach after Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 2 following a 34-10 loss to the Illini. Leonhard led Wisconsin to a 4-3 record the rest of the regular season and expressed hope he would get the permanent job.

Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell instead. Leonhard announced on Dec. 6 he wouldn’t be part of Fickell’s staff in 2023, although he stayed on as defensive coordinator for a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

