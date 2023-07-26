Gov. Evers announces $20M in grants for statewide improvement projects

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced that more than $20 million in grants will be awarded to 21 communities across Wisconsin to fund public improvement projects.

The Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration for critical public infrastructure projects in low-to-moderate-income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state.

Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community facilities.

“From Antigo to Wheeler, these pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” said Gov. Evers. “We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st-century workforce and 21st-century economy in communities across our state.”

Communities receiving grants include:

City of Antigo - $1M for street and utility infrastructure improvements

City of Barron - $1M for street and utility infrastructure improvements

Village of Bloomington - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

Village of Dresser - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

Village of Ferryville - $1M for lift station and sanitary sewer improvements

Town of Fremont - $1M for a new fire station and community center

Village of Granton - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

City of Hayward - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

City of Hurley - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

City of Juneau - $988,936 for utility infrastructure improvements

Village of LaFarge - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

City of Ladysmith - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

Village of Livingston - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

Village of Mount Sterling - $621,333 for sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvement

City of Park Falls - $1M for the development of a downtown plaza

City of Shawano - $1M for utility infrastructure improvements

Town of Silver Cliff - $1M for a new fire station

City of Stanley - $478,200 for utility and infrastructure improvements

City of Washburn - $1M for utility and infrastructure improvements

Village of West Baraboo - $1M for utility and infrastructure improvements

Village of Wheeler - $1M for a new water well and existing well improvements

“This latest round of investments will provide much-needed repairs and improvements, make it possible for residents to get to work safely and stay healthy, and for communities to be able to build new fire stations and facilities,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “The CDBG-PF grant program is critical for our smaller communities and will help us build for the future.”

Wisconsin receives Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and distributes those funds toward public facilities, housing, and economic development projects that benefit individuals with low to moderate incomes.

A total of $31,605,549 in match funding from applicants will be leveraged with the CDBG–PF 2023 awards.

DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources administers Wisconsin’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

More information is available on the DOA website here.

