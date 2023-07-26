News and First Alert Weather App
Fugitive who lived in outdoor escapement awaits counsel, remains in jail

Shawn Clark booking photo
Shawn Clark booking photo(Shawano County Jail)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The man who was convicted in 2018 of having sexual contact with a child and was found living in the woods in an outdoor structure near Aniwa, is choosing to wait for attorney representation in his case and will remain in Shawano County Jail.

Shawn Clark, 44, appeared via video in Shawano County court on Wednesday. He faces new charges in Marathon County for possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed knife following a July 11 incident.

In 2018, Clark received a sentence of two years probation with the condition that he spend 75 days in jail for his crime. In August 2020 the agreement was revoked and Clark was ordered to spend five years on probation and register as a sex offender for life.

On June 6, 2022, an annual registration letter was mailed to Clark at the same property. The letter was not returned. Then on June 25, 2022, Clark was listed as being non-compliant.

On June 30, 2022, it was discovered that Clark likely absconded from supervision around July 2021.

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding(Marathon County Sheriff's Department)

On July, 11 the hideout was near County Highway D and County Highway OO in the town of Norrie, in Marathon County. The clandestine fort was built on private property in an effort to evade arrest by law enforcement. Reports stated the hideout was on a raised hill, which gave Clark a 360-degree lookout.

Clark’s next court appearance will be Sept. 12.

