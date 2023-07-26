News and First Alert Weather App
Freddy Peralta matches career high with 13 Ks, Taylor homers to lead Brewers past Reds 3-0

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, May 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and matched a career-high with 13 strikeouts, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Brewers (57-46) took two of three games in the series and extended their lead in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games over the Reds (56-48). This marked the final matchup of the season between the teams, with Milwaukee winning the season series 10-3.

After Abraham Toro singled with one out in the seventh off Cincinnati starter Ben Lively (4-6), Taylor followed with a 417-foot blast to left field on the first pitch from Lively to break a scoreless tie. It was just the second home run of the season for Taylor.

Milwaukee extended the lead on Andrew Monasterio’s run-scoring double in the eighth.

Peralta was in a groove from the start. He struck out the side on 11 pitches in the first inning and whiffed the first two batters in the second before Joey Votto’s single.

The 13 strikeouts matched the total Peralta had in his major league debut on May 13, 2018, against the Rockies in Colorado. It was his ninth career game with 10 or more strikeouts and third this season.

Peralta gave up four hits and didn’t walk a batter in the six-inning outing. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes. T.J. Friedl had two of the Reds’ four hits off the right-hander, a bunt single and a double.

Peralta hasn’t gone more than six innings in any of his 20 starts this season.

Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, and Devin Williams completed the shutout for the Brewers. Peguero (2-3) got the win while Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to record his 26th save in 28 attempts.

Lively gave up eight hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 25, with back spasms and recalled Toro from Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Brandon Williams (2-2, 4.60 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday. Williams has posted a 1.80 ERA in his last three starts.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.88) gets the start as Milwaukee opens a three-game series on Friday at Atlanta. Houser is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Braves.

