DNR grant benefits outdoor enthusiasts across Wisconsin

Hunting Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) grant money is used to grow the number of hunters in the state
By April Pupp
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR Hunter R3 grant has provided funding for hunting and outdoor programs since 1980, but the number of hunters has declined each year.

The decline is mostly due to cultural influences and accessibility.

To change this, Wisconsin DNR created a grant program in 2014 to focus on hunter training, development, and education named ‘Hunter R3.’

The three R’s stand for recruitment, retention, and reactivation.

“This grant gives us an opportunity to partner with organizations who are interested in doing outreach in education,” Wisconsin DNR Hunting and Shooting Sports Specialist Emily Iehl said.

The funding helped school districts, conservation organizations, counties, and more. One of the recipients is Access Ability Wisconsin.

Access Ability Wisconsin works to provide advocacy and experiences for those with mobility challenges.

“Access Ability Wisconsin also has the resources where we advocate not only for hunters but for all people with mobility issues to get outdoors,” said President and Founder of AAW Monica Spaeni.

There are 27 outdoor wheelchairs now accessible in 14 different Wisconsin counties with the help of the grant.

To apply for the grant, click here.

More information on Access Ability Wisconsin can be found here.

