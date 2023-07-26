Construction, road crews brave the heat as temps continue to rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction workers in Marathon County have been facing the challenges of working in intense heat during their shifts on asphalt roads.

Mitchell Johnson and his crew spend the majority of their 10-hour shifts exposed to the intense weather. Johnson compared working on the hot asphalt with a situation more people may relate to.

“If you’re in a hot car and you turn the air conditioning off for a little bit, it’s pretty warm out and that’s about how it is out here right now,” he said.

The crew typically works 10-hour shifts. When temperatures are high though, roads tend to buckle from the heat. The most common time for roads to buckle is between 3-6 p.m. This means construction workers may have come back after their shifts to fix the roads.

“With extreme heat and now moisture this morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if something was gonna fly apart on the concrete highways today,” said John Bangart, operations supervisor.

Asphalt on the roads can reach temperatures much higher than the air temperature. As a general rule, the temperature of asphalt is usually about 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature.

So, on a 90-degree day, workers may be standing on 140-degree asphalt.

In hot conditions, safety is a top priority on work sites. Workers always have water with them and are able to take more breaks than on a cooler day. The workers rely on trust, both in their colleagues and themselves, to ensure everyone’s well-being.

“All our crews work very well together. If somebody looks like they’re getting sick or looking like they’re struggling with the heat, I’m sure somebody will tell them to slow down or take a break. Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt or get sick,” Bangart said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.