News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Central Wisconsin counties provide ‘cooling centers’ all week to get you out of the heat

(WHNS)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - As the hottest days of the summer roll into the area, The National Weather Service has projected that Tuesday through Thursday’s heat index values could approach 100 degrees at times.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for very warm and humid conditions.

People who are looking for a break from the heat, regardless of their situation, are encouraged to use the following resources to stay cool and not fall victim to the dangerous heat:

Marathon County

  • MCPL - Wausau: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
  • MCPL - Athens: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Edgar: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Hatley: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Marathon City: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Mosinee: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., and Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Rothschild: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Spencer: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.- Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Stratford: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

Wood County

  • McMillan Memorial Library: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Centralia Center: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Walmart: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Marshfield Library: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Marshfield Senior Center: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Pittsville Library: Mon. 2-7 p.m., Tue. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wed.-Thu. 12-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Lester Public Library of Vesper: Mon.-Thu. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Arpin Public Library: Mon. and Thu. 3-7 p.m., Tue. and Fri. 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Wed. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Nekoosa Public Library: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Portage County

  • Portage County Health and Human Services (Upper lobby only): Mon. and Thu 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tue. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wed. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Portage County Public Library: Mon. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tue.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Jensen Community Center: Mon.-Thu. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Village of Almond Municipal Center: Mon. - Wed. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Village of Plover Municipal Center: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Rosholt Public Library: Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Fri. 2-6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

If there are additional cooling shelters that are available to people, please let us know via email at news@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 55-year-old Tammy Miller of Wausau died after fire crews performed a water rescue...
Victim identified from drowning incident Tuesday in Wisconsin River
Leroy Rupnow, 83
Elderly man found dead following drowning in Lincoln County
The Marshfield Police Department make a statement about stalking incident at Wildwood Zoo.
Marshfield Police Department informs public about stalking incident at the Wildwood Zoo
Thursday will be brutal as heat indices approach the 100s
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday & Thursday for heat
The garage fire spread to a secondary building.
Crews responding to a garage and secondary building fire in Wausau

Latest News

Thursday will be brutal as heat indices approach the 100s
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday & Thursday for heat
Shawn Clark booking photo
Fugitive who lived in outdoor escapement awaits counsel, remains in jail
Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Jury hears Taylor Schabusiness describe killing in police interview
Fox to air Women’s World Cup, 9 p.m. newscasts adjusted