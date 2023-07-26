News and First Alert Weather App
Celebrating National Ice Cream Month with the 76th Alice in Dairyland

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and as the summer heats up, there is no better time to enjoy local ice cream and frozen custard.

Ashley Hagenow, the 76th Alice in Dairyland stopped by Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share some fun facts about ice cream in the Dairy State, and a recipe for homemade ice cream.

Salty Vanilla No-Churn Mascarpone Ice Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 container (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone cheese
  • 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 cups cold heavy whipping cream
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Pinch sea salt

Instructions

  1. Beat mascarpone and sweetened condensed milk in a large bowl until combined. Add the cream, vanilla and salt; beat until stiff peaks form.
  2. Spoon into an airtight freezer container. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

