WORKING: Frelick hits first career homer, Brewers walk-off Reds 3-2

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Backed by Sal Frelick’s first career home run, Christian Yelich hit the game-winning single to walk off the Reds to win 3-2 and extend their lead in the NL Central to one and a half games.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 after rookie Elly De La Cruz showed off his power with a long home run to give the Reds the lead. That home run came after Brewers’ rookie Joey Wiemer robbed him of a home run in the first inning.

Joey Wiemer robs Elly De La Cruz of a homer! 🆙



(via @BallySportWI)pic.twitter.com/WhvNde4NlG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 25, 2023

But in the 6th inning, Sal Frelick continued to show his skills in his third major league game. Frelick took a breaking ball down and inside for a game-tying, solo home run. It was his first career home run.

The Brewers signaled that they were pushing to win this game when they put in Devin Williams in a 2-2 game in the ninth inning. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning to set up the ninth inning.

The Brewers had three straight hits, capped by Yelich’s walk-off single. The Brewers lead the Reds by one and a half games after the win.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.