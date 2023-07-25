News and First Alert Weather App
WORKING: Frelick hits first career homer, Brewers walk-off Reds 3-2

Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Backed by Sal Frelick’s first career home run, Christian Yelich hit the game-winning single to walk off the Reds to win 3-2 and extend their lead in the NL Central to one and a half games.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 after rookie Elly De La Cruz showed off his power with a long home run to give the Reds the lead. That home run came after Brewers’ rookie Joey Wiemer robbed him of a home run in the first inning.

But in the 6th inning, Sal Frelick continued to show his skills in his third major league game. Frelick took a breaking ball down and inside for a game-tying, solo home run. It was his first career home run.

The Brewers signaled that they were pushing to win this game when they put in Devin Williams in a 2-2 game in the ninth inning. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning to set up the ninth inning.

The Brewers had three straight hits, capped by Yelich’s walk-off single. The Brewers lead the Reds by one and a half games after the win.

