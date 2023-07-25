News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Valley Fair preparations underway before opening next week

The fair runs August 1 - 6 in Wausau
By April Pupp
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fairgrounds staff and vendors are cleaning and setting up their stands for the Wisconsin Valley Fair to start on August 1.

In 1920, the land within Marathon Park was given to the Marathon County Agricultural Society. Since then, the fair has changed a lot. Some changes are even being made this year.

“The carnival is bringing two new rides which is pretty exciting so that’s new,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn. “We have several new food vendors, so I always invite people to come and check those out that’s kind of new and exciting.”

The fairground situation is quite unique.

For three weeks, the parks department gives the ownership of Marathon County Park grounds to the fair. They are in charge of bills and maintaining the grounds from the week before through the week after the fair.

Summer construction on water lines and the roads in Marathon County Park has been slow. Earlier this year, fair staff was questioning whether it would be completed in time for the fair.

“In May I was a little nervous but in the last couple of weeks things have been moving very quickly and they have things paved,” added Langenhahn. “The gravel is smoothed over again, so it’s just like the park we always know and love.”

The fair is scheduled to start Tuesday, August 1 at noon and continue through August 6.

For more information on the fair and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. That person is identified...
Wausau PD issues warrant for 17-year-old following shooting on 3rd Avenue
Van Fire Wausau
Driver suffers minor injuries after fire destroys converted camper in Wausau
This Jan. 16, 2020 photo taken in Milwaukee shows Ralph Bruno, who invented the yellow wedge...
Packers acquire Foamation, original creators of Cheesehead hats
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
95-100 degrees for heat indices Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday & Thursday for heat

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”
Cops at Culver's Wausau
Cops at Culver’s held in Wausau to support people in need during the holidays
Performances Are Thurday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Creske Center
Mosinee Community Theater performing 'Something Rotten' this weekend
The fair runs August 1-6 in Wausau
Marathon Park construction wraps up and preparations underway for the Wisconsin Valley Fair