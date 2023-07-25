Wisconsin Valley Fair preparations underway before opening next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fairgrounds staff and vendors are cleaning and setting up their stands for the Wisconsin Valley Fair to start on August 1.

In 1920, the land within Marathon Park was given to the Marathon County Agricultural Society. Since then, the fair has changed a lot. Some changes are even being made this year.

“The carnival is bringing two new rides which is pretty exciting so that’s new,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn. “We have several new food vendors, so I always invite people to come and check those out that’s kind of new and exciting.”

The fairground situation is quite unique.

For three weeks, the parks department gives the ownership of Marathon County Park grounds to the fair. They are in charge of bills and maintaining the grounds from the week before through the week after the fair.

Summer construction on water lines and the roads in Marathon County Park has been slow. Earlier this year, fair staff was questioning whether it would be completed in time for the fair.

“In May I was a little nervous but in the last couple of weeks things have been moving very quickly and they have things paved,” added Langenhahn. “The gravel is smoothed over again, so it’s just like the park we always know and love.”

The fair is scheduled to start Tuesday, August 1 at noon and continue through August 6.

