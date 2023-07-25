News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin State Patrol to begin aerial patrolling in Marathon County Tuesday

(Mackenzie Davis)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling in the following areas:

Tuesday, July 25

  • US 51 – Marathon County

Wednesday, July 26

  • US 53 – Eau Claire County

Friday, July 28

  • US 45 – Langlade County

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

To learn more about the State Patrol’s aerial support units, click here.

