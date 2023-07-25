Wisconsin State Patrol to begin aerial patrolling in Marathon County Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling in the following areas:

Tuesday, July 25

US 51 – Marathon County

Wednesday, July 26

US 53 – Eau Claire County

Friday, July 28

US 45 – Langlade County

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

