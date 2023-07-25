Wausau goats take time out of busy schedule for meet and greet with fans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A celebrity meet and greet was very busy at Barker Stewart Island in Wausau. People were able to come and meet the hardworking goats of the island and get a few pets in.

The goats are back once again to eat weeds, which provides a non-chemical landscaping alternative. The goats arrived earlier this month. Since their first year, the group has gathered quite the fan club.

“It was really cool, and it was exciting to actually go in and get close and personal versus being on the other side of the fence,” said Wausau resident Amanda Thoma.

This is the third year the goats were brought to the island, and they will only be there for a few more days. The hooved herd will return for a short time at the end of August.

