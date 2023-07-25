News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau gets the GOAT of all meet and greets

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A celebrity meet and greet was all the rage on Monday at Barker Stewart Island in Wausau for people to meet the goats.

The goats have been on the island eating weeds, providing non-chemical landscaping since early July.

Since their first year, the goats have gotten quite the fan club who all lined up to meet them.

“It was really cool and it was exciting to actually go in and get close and personal versus being on the other side of the fence,” said Amanda Thoma of Wausau.

This is the third year the goats were brought to Wausau.

The hooved helpers are only on the island for a few more days this month, but will return for a short time at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

