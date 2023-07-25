News and First Alert Weather App
Fire crews responding to water rescue near Wausau Powerhouse

Wausau Water Rescue
Wausau Water Rescue(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is responding to a call for a water rescue in the Wisconsin River near 201 Washington Street and Clark’s Island.

A bystander tells our crew at the scene they called 911 to report a body in the water.

Our NewsChannel 7 crew tells us there is an ambulance and multiple emergency vehicles in the location.

A call was made to the Wausau Fire Department who said they could not speak on the incident at this time.

This is an ongoing story.

