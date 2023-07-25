Tickets available for 2023 Garden Walk
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the 21st year, the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners are putting on their annual Garden Walk. It’s a chance to get out in nature and see some of the beautiful gardens in our area.
Lisa Rennie stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to share more details about the event.
The tour will be held on Friday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Six area gardens will be featured in this year’s tour.
Tickets cost $10 and are available to purchase ahead of the event. Click here to learn more about where you can purchase tickets.
