Open Door expands hours, looking for new director

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County non-profit The Open Door is adjusting its schedule after its director resigned in July.

Open Door has been without Executive Director Bob Grady since July, forcing the center to temporarily close.

“Our day services program is currently closed until we can get our staff back up and running,” said Sarah Westberg, Open Door, Board Secretary.

Currently, they’re short-staffed with only four employees but Westberg hopes they eventually hire up to 15.

Monday, the center was able to open back up with adjusted hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have served over 1,000 people already this year,” explained Westberg.

Open Door assists those struggling with homelessness. It helps clients get set up with Badger Care, phones, employment, and provides assistance with finding housing.

They also provide clothing and food.

Open Door of Marathon County is located in downtown Wausau, in the back of St. Paul’s United Church. It’s accessible via 5th Street.

Westberg said it’s rewarding to help people in need but they can’t do it alone.

Open Door is in need of donations, like men’s clothing, hygiene products, and volunteers.

“It means a lot to the community to be able to provide the resources we can and help them out,” said Westberg.

The Open Door hopes to find a new executive director by August 10.

For more information about Open Door click here.

