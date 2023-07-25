Marshfield Police Department informs public about stalking incident at the Wildwood Zoo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A reported incident at the Wildwood Zoo has caused quite a lot of confusion in Marshfield. To help put some rumors to rest, the city is releasing information about the incident.

On July 16, a woman reported being to being stalked by a man while walking through the park.

“Officers did respond to a complaint at Wildwood Park and the indication was that there a male that was following a couple of female subjects who were walking a dog and the folks didn’t have their cellphones with them and became uneasy,” said Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink.

A social media post blew up about the incident and Marshfield Police Department received lots of questions. One question rose about just how credible the report was.

“I felt that rather than respond to everyone individually, obviously there is an interest in the community and so I thought this would be the best way to reach out to everybody and let them know, yes, this was reported. We are looking into it,” said Chief Geurink.

The Marshfield Police Department is now looking for a white male in his late twenties with short brown hair, a beard, and possibly wearing glasses.

Police don’t always release information on certain reports. Chief Geurink said now is a good opportunity to deliver a message.

“We just want people to take a second to make sure that they are doing what they can to make them as safe as possible, while at the same time not becoming isolated,” added Chief Geurink.

Right now, the Marshfield Police Department is investigating the incident and they accepting tips from the public.

“With getting what we know out to people a lot of times that connects some dots, and they might remember something or notice something they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Chief Geurink said.

If you think you know where that person is call the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.

