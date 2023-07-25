News and First Alert Weather App
Elderly man found dead following drowning in Lincoln County

By Sean White
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an 83-year-old Lincoln County man drowned Monday night near Lake Nokomis in the Town of Bradley near Tomahawk.

That person was identified as Leroy Rupnow.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on an elderly male at an address on County Road N in the Town of Bradley, after family members had been unable to reach him for over 24 hours.

The home and surrounding wooded area, along with the shoreline of Lake Nokomis, were searched by Deputies as well as a K9 unit. 

A K9 track indicated that Rupnow may have walked up to and potentially into the lake, but search crews were unable to find a body.

In the early morning on Tuesday, a “Silver Alert” was issued asking for the public’s help in locating Rupnow.

Shortly after, deputies searching the area with the help of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office drone team were able to locate the body of Rupnow about 30 yards offshore from his home.

Rupnow’s body was removed from the water and he was pronounced dead by the Lincoln County Coroner.

No foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under joint investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

