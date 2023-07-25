News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Crews responding to garage fire in Wausau

Crews responding to garage fire in Wausau
Crews responding to garage fire in Wausau(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is responding to a garage fire on the west side of the city.

Crews were called to a home on the 900 block of S. 5th Ave around 8:30 Tuesday morning. A Newschannel 7 reporter on the scene says smoke could be seen coming from the garage. Crews from the Wausau Police Department and Wausau Fire Department, including 2 ambulances, responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. That person is identified...
Wausau PD issues warrant for 17-year-old following shooting on 3rd Avenue
Van Fire Wausau
Driver suffers minor injuries after fire destroys converted camper in Wausau
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
This Jan. 16, 2020 photo taken in Milwaukee shows Ralph Bruno, who invented the yellow wedge...
Packers acquire Foamation, original creators of Cheesehead hats
Wausau United Ride has more than 60 athletes in 2023.
Wausau United Ride growing mountain bike passion among youth

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol to begin aerial patrolling in Marathon County Tuesday
For the 21st year, the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners are putting on their annual...
Tickets available for 2023 Garden Walk
Temperatures will soar into the 90s and heat index values could top 100 degress midweek
Tips for staying cool in the dangerous heat
6 gardens will be featured on the tour which is held Friday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and...
Master Gardeners host 21st year of Garden Walk