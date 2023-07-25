Crews responding to garage fire in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is responding to a garage fire on the west side of the city.

Crews were called to a home on the 900 block of S. 5th Ave around 8:30 Tuesday morning. A Newschannel 7 reporter on the scene says smoke could be seen coming from the garage. Crews from the Wausau Police Department and Wausau Fire Department, including 2 ambulances, responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

