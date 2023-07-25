Cops at Culver’s held in Wausau to support people in need during the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a good day to go get a burger as for the fourth year, cops are working at multiple Culver’s locations in Wausau for a good cause.

Cops at Culver’s is a part of the Lights of Christmas Program, which uses proceeds gained through tips, donations, and a percentage of the sales to purchase gift cards from various stores and restaurants for people in need who officers meet during the holiday season.

“It could be a stranded motorist, it could be going into a house and seeing children that are in need,” said Captain Ben Graham, Wausau Police Department. “We encounter a lot of people on their darkest days and if we can be a little bit of light on that day, to lift them up, that’s just a blessing to us.”

Liz Moens, local Culver’s franchise owner, said, “It’s just been really exciting to see the growth and the response from the community and it means so much to us to be a part of that and something bigger.”

The event is going on all day Tuesday at all three local restaurants in Wausau, Rib Mountain, and Cedar Creek.

Last year, the event raised over $71,000 state-wide.

