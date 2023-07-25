Boulder Junction bike trails receive grant

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Boulder Junction’s North Creek Loop Bike Trail has received a $60,000 grant from the Walter Alexander Foundation, Inc., a Northcentral Wisconsin foundation that provides funding to Wisconsin, charitable, scientific, religious, literary, and educational pursuits.

The North Creek Loop Trail Expansion will provide bicyclists safe passage along county Hwy “H’, to North Creek Road along the north end of Trout Lake, which then links to the Boulder Junction to Sayner trail, where riders can go on to Crystal Lake and beyond or return to Boulder Junction.

This phased trail expansion is currently underway, with phase 1 funded and under construction.

Granted funds enable the continuation of the trail’s phase 1.5.

Final fundraising efforts will be held to achieve phase two.

Fundraising towards the completion of the trail is expected to begin in the fall of 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.