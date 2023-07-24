Woodson YMCA to host first “Senior” Prom for people 50 and older

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landing at the Woodson YMCA plans to host “Senior” Prom on Saturday, September 23 for anyone 50 years and older.

They plan to have a silent auction, cash bar, photo booth, and raffles.

Proceeds from the event will go to membership and programming at The Landing.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with DJ and Dancing by Bob Hall Entertaining from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased here for YMCA members. For non-members, it is encouraged to call the Y at 715-845-2177.

