Wausau United Ride growing mountain bike passion among youth

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ten years ago, mountain bike enthusiast Jeff Tobin decided he wanted to pass his passion on to the next generation.

“I recognized that this community had a need for fifth graders through seniors in high school for a mountain biking team,” said Tobin.

From there, Wausau United Ride was born.

“The first day I expected eight kids,” said Tobin. “We had 24.”

The team became an instant success. Now, ten years later, more than 100 kids have made Wausau United Ride their own passion.

“Just being able to like go and ride my bike is amazing, but having a team that I’m able to do it with, like we go on the trails and pushing ourselves and then we have all these people that we ride with together,” said D.C. Everest sophomore Sam Boberstein. “I not only have teammates but friends that I met.”

“Just riding with friends out in nature, that was the fun part,” said Wausau West junior Jayce Mork. “Just hanging out with friends, riding bikes.”

Wausau United Ride brings in athletes from the Wausau, Merrill, D.C. Everest, Mosinee, Marathon, Abbotsford and Edgar school districts.

The team functions like most sports teams. They compete in events around the state and beyond, competing for team trophies and individual medals. According to Tobin, the team has claimed six state champions and has had numerous state medalists, some of which going on to national success.

However, it isn’t all about the competition. For many, mountain biking can be just the thing to get them active and involved.

“We always say there’s no bench warmers in mountain biking,” said head coach Matt Block. “Everybody’s a participant. There’s no requirement to race. You can just come out and be part of the group and ride.”

Wausau United Ride encourages people to enjoy, even if they don’t want to compete. They can still come and enjoy biking at practice. Although, Block says many come in and decide on their own to compete instead.

“Everybody gets to try it,” said Block. “Everybody gets to challenge themselves and grow in the sport.”

The coaches are a large piece in the machine that helps the wheels spin. There are currently 24 certified coaches for the team, including Tobin and Block. For the racers, these coaches are more hands-on than typical sports coaches.

“I think with a lot of sports, they’re kind of just telling you, ‘Oh do this,’ said Doberstein. “In biking, you’re all doing it together.”

In addition to riding, the team will regularly dedicate time to restore the trails that they ride on. Tobin says it’s an important step, recognizing how fortunate they are to have such nice trails in central Wisconsin.

“Trails don’t just fall from the sky you know,” laughed Tobin.

NineMile, Ringle and Sylvan are just some of the places the team typically practices. While the practices and events are fun on their own, Tobin’s mission in starting the team was to help prepare the youth for the future, equipping them with the skills to tackle life.

“We’re all in it for a reason to better kids’ lives and get them ready for the world as it is and let them have a head start through cycling,” said Tobin.

For more information on Wausau United Ride, visit here.

