Wausau police searching for person of interests in 3rd Avenue shooting

By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is searching for a person of interest following a shooting that happened Sunday morning on the 800 block of S 3rd Avenue.

At 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, someone called the police and reported his home was struck by gunfire following a dispute with an individual outside the caller’s home. The individual fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival. Officers located evidence consistent with a shooting.

No arrests have been made. Wausau Police are looking for a person of interest. That person is identified as 17-year-old Nicholas Multani of Wausau. Multani is a white, male, approximately 6′0″ tall, 175 pounds, and has black hair. He is believed to be driving a silver 2002 Mazda Millenia bearing WI license plate AHY2661.

Anyone with knowledge of Multani’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org. Multani should be considered armed and dangerous.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

