News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Camp Mission Trip aims to improve homes of 30 local residents

More than 200 volunteers are part of the 'Wausau Work Camp' Mission Trip
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ‘Wausau Work Camp Mission Trip,’ is devoted to lending a helping hand.

“The ultimate goal is the impact on the community for the residents,” said John Schmitt, co-director of Disciple Formation, St. Anne Parish. “Obviously for the home improvements that are needed and such and making the impact for their home, but also the impact to the person of the residence themselves.”

Nearly 200 people from all over the Midwest are participating in the week-long camp. For many volunteers, it was a no-brainer to get involved.

“We just came here to help serve and grow my faith with other people in my community and help this community of Wausau, as well,” said Charlie Jones, a volunteer from Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Even if you aren’t the handiest person, there’s still a place for you in the camp.

“These are skills that are gonna last them a lifetime,” added Tiffany Arnold, executive director, Habitat For Humanity of Wausau. “Regardless of what career they go into knowing these basic skills of how to maintain their home and basic home construction is just something that they’ll utilize for the rest of their life.”

“A lot of us don’t have a lot of experience with construction and whatnot,” Jones said. “So just encouragement is huge for this kind of stuff and we’re gonna get it done, it’s gonna look pretty, lots of hugs, high fives, fun stuff.”

Though two hundred volunteers is a lot, there’s always room for more to make a difference.

“It’s one of those things that you can’t capture without experiencing it yourself,” said Schmitt.

“Forget about everything and just do it, just grind,” Jones added. “God first, that’s all it is.”

Despite the many homes the camp is fixing, the Schmitt says there’s always more work to be done.

If you would like to donate, contact the Community Foundation Of Northcentral Wisconsin and write a check for the Workcamp fund or donate here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot conditions are likely Tuesday to Friday.
First Alert Weather: Hottest days of the year expected this week
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ surprises many by grossing $100M despite criticism
Wausau Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. That person is identified...
Wausau PD issues warrant for 17-year-old following shooting on 3rd Avenue

Latest News

Hundreds of pickle ball players came in from across the region for the weekend tournament.
Badger State Games hosts outdoor pickleball tournament at Marathon Park
Alive the therapy dog is retiring from NCHC
Alvin the therapy dog retires from North Central Health Care
More than 100 signs decorate this now-iconic barn on Highway 52 in Wausau.
You Know You’re From...Wausau: The Old Sign Barn
Greg Jackan as 'Hercule Poirot' for excerpt of Murder on the Orient Express
Pittsville Community Theater to present ‘Murder on the Orient Express’