Wausau Camp Mission Trip aims to improve homes of 30 local residents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ‘Wausau Work Camp Mission Trip,’ is devoted to lending a helping hand.

“The ultimate goal is the impact on the community for the residents,” said John Schmitt, co-director of Disciple Formation, St. Anne Parish. “Obviously for the home improvements that are needed and such and making the impact for their home, but also the impact to the person of the residence themselves.”

Nearly 200 people from all over the Midwest are participating in the week-long camp. For many volunteers, it was a no-brainer to get involved.

“We just came here to help serve and grow my faith with other people in my community and help this community of Wausau, as well,” said Charlie Jones, a volunteer from Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Even if you aren’t the handiest person, there’s still a place for you in the camp.

“These are skills that are gonna last them a lifetime,” added Tiffany Arnold, executive director, Habitat For Humanity of Wausau. “Regardless of what career they go into knowing these basic skills of how to maintain their home and basic home construction is just something that they’ll utilize for the rest of their life.”

“A lot of us don’t have a lot of experience with construction and whatnot,” Jones said. “So just encouragement is huge for this kind of stuff and we’re gonna get it done, it’s gonna look pretty, lots of hugs, high fives, fun stuff.”

Though two hundred volunteers is a lot, there’s always room for more to make a difference.

“It’s one of those things that you can’t capture without experiencing it yourself,” said Schmitt.

“Forget about everything and just do it, just grind,” Jones added. “God first, that’s all it is.”

Despite the many homes the camp is fixing, the Schmitt says there’s always more work to be done.

If you would like to donate, contact the Community Foundation Of Northcentral Wisconsin and write a check for the Workcamp fund or donate here.

