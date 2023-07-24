Turning up the heat: Scorching summer temps can damage your car

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - July 26 and July 27 will be the hottest days of the year so far in the Northwoods area as temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, which can have a significant impact on your car.

Cars have to work harder to keep critical parts like the engine cool when it’s warm outside. Most modern cars are capable of beating the heat, but situations can get dangerous quickly if cooling systems fail.

“Vehicles are pretty good at self-regulating with the built-in systems, radiator coolant systems, but when those start to malfunction is when it gets really bad,” said Evan Olson, manager at Olson Tire & Auto Service.

AAA’s website said drivers should get their vehicles inspected at least twice a year including a tire, battery, oil, and fluid check. The heat can impact all of these.

“Make sure your vehicle is going in for certified service with a trusted mechanic who was able to give everything a once over,” added Nick Jarmus, AAA Director of public affairs.

Olson said this type of maintenance matters more than the year, model, or make of a car when it comes to heat.

“You can have as many problems with the brand new 2020 as you can with a 2002. Make sure you’re up to date on maintenance and stuff.”

Coolant levels greatly impact a car’s ability to keep itself from overheating. With too little coolant in a car, it may overheat.

However, overfilling the coolant can be dangerous as well.

“Don’t fill it up above that maximum level,” Olson said. “But make sure you’ve got the right amount of coolant in there.”

Olson recommended drivers let experts look at their cars if they start to malfunction as repairs can be dangerous once a car overheats.

“Unless you’re mechanically savvy, I would say at that point, it’d be a good idea to either physically stop close enough to get into that shop,” Olson said. “Or in cases if there’s not a shop with a very short distance, I would say get a tow it in just to be safe.”

