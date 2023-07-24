News and First Alert Weather App
Self-guided Northwoods Art Tour to start this weekend

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The 24th Annual Northwoods Art Tour is coming up July 28-30.

The free tour is self-guided for residents and tourists to visit homes and studios of 38 artists. Artwork will be available for sale.

The tours will start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. each day.

Homes and studios are located throughout Vilas, Oneida, Iron, Langlade, and Lincoln counties.

A map of the tour is available here as well as on the tour brochure and local businesses.

Click here for a video of the tour.

The autumn Northwoods Art Tour is scheduled for October 6-8.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

