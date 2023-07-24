News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sam Hauser hosts 2nd annual ‘Sam Hauser Basketball Camp’ in Stevens Point

Sam and Joey Hauser at Sam Hauser's Basketball Camp in Stevens Point
Sam and Joey Hauser at Sam Hauser's Basketball Camp in Stevens Point(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Boston Celtics forward and Stevens Point native Sam Hauser was back in Stevens Point hosting his 2nd annual “Sam Hauser Basketball Camp” on Monday.

The two day event started with kids grades five to eight, which Hauser says was about 80 kids. Among the coaches helping him in attendance were his brother and newly signed Utah Jazz forward Joey Hauser, their high school teammate Trevor Anderson and pro football running back Garrett Groshek.

“Myself, my brother, Trev Anderson we’re growing up, we didn’t really have anybody to look up to that was in the NBA that came from where we’re from,” Hauser said. “Just trying to be that type of guy and give back to a community and a school that did so much for me.”

The day started with a session in the morning, which Hauser and some of the coaches taught the kids fundamentals and new drills. After a lunch break, each one split up into teams and played each other in pick up games.

“I like to see a smiling face and seeing them actually use what we learned earlier in the day when we were scrimmaging was very cool,” Hauser said. “It was very satisfying as a coach.”

The camp will feature children in grades nine to twelve on Tuesday, with between 30-40 participants expected. Each coach will be back for another day giving back to Stevens Point.

“Just trying to pay it forward. We all had a bunch op guys that helped us to where we’ve gotten so far today,” Groshek said. “And we’re just trying to do that for the next generation.”

For more information on the Sam Hauser Basketball Camps, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot conditions are likely Tuesday to Friday.
First Alert Weather: Hottest days of the year expected this week
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ surprises many by grossing $100M despite criticism
Wausau Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. That person is identified...
Wausau PD issues warrant for 17-year-old following shooting on 3rd Avenue

Latest News

Mark Zelich Golf Classic finishes play Sunday
Wausau United Ride growing mountain bike passion among youth
Mark Zelich Golf Classic finishes play Sunday - Men's Senior Division Final Round
Hundreds of pickle ball players came in from across the region for the weekend tournament.
Badger State Games hosts outdoor pickleball tournament at Marathon Park