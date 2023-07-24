Sam Hauser hosts 2nd annual ‘Sam Hauser Basketball Camp’ in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Boston Celtics forward and Stevens Point native Sam Hauser was back in Stevens Point hosting his 2nd annual “Sam Hauser Basketball Camp” on Monday.

The two day event started with kids grades five to eight, which Hauser says was about 80 kids. Among the coaches helping him in attendance were his brother and newly signed Utah Jazz forward Joey Hauser, their high school teammate Trevor Anderson and pro football running back Garrett Groshek.

“Myself, my brother, Trev Anderson we’re growing up, we didn’t really have anybody to look up to that was in the NBA that came from where we’re from,” Hauser said. “Just trying to be that type of guy and give back to a community and a school that did so much for me.”

The day started with a session in the morning, which Hauser and some of the coaches taught the kids fundamentals and new drills. After a lunch break, each one split up into teams and played each other in pick up games.

“I like to see a smiling face and seeing them actually use what we learned earlier in the day when we were scrimmaging was very cool,” Hauser said. “It was very satisfying as a coach.”

The camp will feature children in grades nine to twelve on Tuesday, with between 30-40 participants expected. Each coach will be back for another day giving back to Stevens Point.

“Just trying to pay it forward. We all had a bunch op guys that helped us to where we’ve gotten so far today,” Groshek said. “And we’re just trying to do that for the next generation.”

For more information on the Sam Hauser Basketball Camps, you can head to their website.

