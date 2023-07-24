Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield celebrates 40 years of housing families with hospitalized kids.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Ronald McDonald House is hosting a series of open houses to celebrate 40 years of keeping families close to their hospitalized children. The charity hosted an open house to let the community visit and learn about their organization on Saturday.

Sarah Wohlk spent two months at the Ronald McDonald House and was grateful for the hospitality after learning half of her family’s income was gone.

“This is where we were for that whole time just me here and my family was back home, so my husband could work. But yeah, it was a relief for us because, I mean we knew we couldn’t afford hotels and once I got discharged from the hospital I wasn’t sure on where I was going to go,” said Wohlk.

For Sarah, this house brings back memories and reminds her just how helpful everyone was to her during a tough time in her life.

“One day I just really wanted fruit, like I didn’t want the snacky type of food. There were lots of snacks in the house, but I really just want something healthy. Some fruit or something and I went to the hospital and that night when I got back around eleven o’clock there was fruit sitting outside my door,” said Wohlk.

There are past families who still use the Ronald McDonald House today.

“Over 50 days for that one too. I can’t remember the exact days, but we were here for a long time then and we’ve been back since then too anytime she is in the hospital, then we are back,” said Wohlk.

Tomorrow the Ronald McDonald House will host another open house. This event will be for donors and volunteers. If you are in need of a place to stay visit https://rmhc-marshfield.org/ for more information.

