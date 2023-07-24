Packers acquire Foamation, original creators of Cheesehead hats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers have announced that the organization has acquired Foamation Inc., the company responsible for creating the original Cheesehead® hat, along with a wide variety of specialty foam products.

Foamation, based in Milwaukee, was founded by Ralph Bruno in 1987. Bruno first wore the Cheesehead hat to a Brewers game, after having the idea for the unique headwear while reupholstering his mother’s couch and seeking an opportunity to poke fun at the sports fans south of Wisconsin. He burned holes in the foam to give it a Swiss cheese-like appearance and painted it yellow to look like cheddar.

“After many years of working with family and friends to build the Cheesehead brand, we are pleased to pass it on to the Green Bay Packers,” said Ralph Bruno. “We have had a very special relationship with the Packers over the years, and my wife, Sue, and I are both very excited about what the Packers can do with the Cheesehead going forward.”

The one-of-a-kind hat turned out to be big hit while Bruno was tailgating before the game, and a new tradition began. The Cheesehead has since become a universally recognized symbol for Wisconsinites and Packers fans.

After more than 30 years of growing Foamation, which offered the hats and a variety of other specialty cheese-like foam products, the Brunos were ready to shift gears. Since the Packers were already the largest purchaser of their products, to keep them stocked in the Packers Pro Shop the couple approached the team to determine the next steps for Foamation.

With an already beloved, iconic brand like the Cheesehead, the Packers were excited about the opportunity to continue growing the brand.

“The popular Cheesehead hats have come to represent Packers fans all over the world and we’re excited to officially welcome this special brand to the Packers organization,” said Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement Gabrielle Dow. “We’re looking forward to building upon the legacy the Bruno family has created over the years and offering our fans even more Cheesehead items to love.”

The Packers have sold Foamation’s products in the Packers Pro Shop for several years. All Cheesehead hats and related foam products will continue to be manufactured in Wisconsin.

A variety of Cheesehead products are currently available in the Packers Pro Shop in-store and online at packersproshop.com, and the team is exploring several opportunities to grow the brand and create new products for fans to enjoy this coming season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.