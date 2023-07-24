New mural approved in Port Edwards dedicated to first responders

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Program class of 2023 has approved a mural to be painted at the Port Edwards Municipal Building located at 211 Market Ave.

The project is dedicated to and honors the emergency and protective service professionals in the Port Edwards community and surrounding areas.

The mural is estimated to cost $12,000 and will be funded by the Village of Port Edwards along with fundraising efforts from the Community Leadership project group.

Participants in the Community Leadership Program attend monthly meetings where they learn about the challenges and opportunities in our community through the eyes of a wide variety of leaders from every sector in our community. They are also introduced to practical, effective tools to help them better understand themselves and their personal roles in influencing community change. The skills they learn are then applied to a small group project in an area of their choice to positively impact the community.

The Port Edwards Protective Services Mural project group members and the businesses they work for are listed below:

Nathan Plym – Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Ben Eberlein – United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties

Becky Wysocki – Wysocki Family of Companies

Chasten Vruwink – WoodTrust Bank

Kelly Trzinski – Wood County Sheriff’s Department

John Krupa – ERCO Worldwide

The group reached out to local artist Adam Andreasen, owner of AA Designs N Wraps, who worked with the Village of Port Edwards Board to come up with the design honoring police officers, firefighters, and EMS professionals. The design gained Board approval along with support the use of a matching grant of $6,000 from the Village TID economic development grant program.

With the down payment from the Village of Port Edwards, Andreasen has begun the mural painting process with the intent to complete the mural by the end of July 2023.

The project group is seeking donations from the community for the remaining $6,000 dedicated to the mural.

If interested in donating, make checks out to “Heart of Wisconsin” with the memo line reading “Community Leadership.”

Checks can be mailed to:

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce

1120 Lincoln Street

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

For more information on the Community Leadership program, please visit www.wisconsinrapidschamber.com/leadership.

For questions related to the Port Edwards Protective Services Mural, contact program participant Nathan Plym at marketing@VisitWisRapids.com or by phone at 715-422-4650.

