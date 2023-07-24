News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mark Zelich Golf Classic finishes play Sunday

Derek Hilmershausen won the men’s division with a final score of even par
Derek Hilmershausen (left) won the event with a final score of even par.
Derek Hilmershausen (left) won the event with a final score of even par.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 63rd year of the central Wisconsin tradition, the Mark Zelich Golf Classic wrapped up Sunday from Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau. Several divisions all finished play, crowning new champions.

In the men’s senior division, it came down to the very end. Chris Peloquin and Joe Mertens were tied at 149 strokes following two rounds. The two played a sudden-death playoff for the title. Finally, on the fourth hole, Mertens would seal the deal, two-putting for a par and the tournament win. It’s the fourth win in this event for Mertens, who says it’s important for him to represent the senior division.

“I’m happy about that,” said Mertens. “I wanted to get my name on that trophy one more time and as the senior and to represent all the guys who play in the seniors. I’ve been playing really well and I thought maybe I had a good chance this year and prevailed just enough.”

Mertens claims the tournament for the second time at Greenwood Hills.

In the men’s division, Derek Hilmershausen won the event with an impressive score of 144 (E). He finished nine strokes better than the next closest golfer. Greenwood Hills is Hilmershausen’s home course. He’s now won the event for the third time, but first at Greenwood Hills. He says it means a lot because the event is so special to him and the area.

“We’ve tried to keep the heritage, tradition and history going,” said Hilmershausen. “We want to honor Mark Zelich and Channel 7 and what they did the previous years. it feels very good to win it. there’s no doubt about that.”

Newman Catholic graduate and 2023 State Golf qualifier Connor Krach finished second in the men’s division.

Hilmershausen’s sentiment is echoed by committee member and competitor Nic Babl, who says they want to do whatever they can to ensure this event continues to be a feature in central Wisconsin.

“The golfers make it special. As Mark Zelich always said, this is for them,” said Babl. “He set us up for success and we want to honor him however we can.”

The 2024 Mark Zelich Golf Classic will take place at Stevens Point Country Club.

For a list of full results, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
Traffic on Rib Mountain Drive.
Rib Mountain ready to welcome Jersey Mike’s, still holding out hope for Chick-fil-A
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ surprises many by grossing $100M despite criticism
Hot conditions are likely Tuesday to Friday.
First Alert Weather: Hottest days of the year expected this week
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Badger State Games hosts outdoor pickleball tournament at Marathon Park
Jackrabbits sink Chucks in extra innings
State Park Speedway hosts 43rd annual Larry Detjens Memorial
Jesse Donohoe stands in the batters box in the first inning of the Woodchucks' loss to Kokomo.
Jackrabbits sink Chucks in extra innings