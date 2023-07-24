Mark Zelich Golf Classic finishes play Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 63rd year of the central Wisconsin tradition, the Mark Zelich Golf Classic wrapped up Sunday from Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau. Several divisions all finished play, crowning new champions.

In the men’s senior division, it came down to the very end. Chris Peloquin and Joe Mertens were tied at 149 strokes following two rounds. The two played a sudden-death playoff for the title. Finally, on the fourth hole, Mertens would seal the deal, two-putting for a par and the tournament win. It’s the fourth win in this event for Mertens, who says it’s important for him to represent the senior division.

“I’m happy about that,” said Mertens. “I wanted to get my name on that trophy one more time and as the senior and to represent all the guys who play in the seniors. I’ve been playing really well and I thought maybe I had a good chance this year and prevailed just enough.”

Mertens claims the tournament for the second time at Greenwood Hills.

In the men’s division, Derek Hilmershausen won the event with an impressive score of 144 (E). He finished nine strokes better than the next closest golfer. Greenwood Hills is Hilmershausen’s home course. He’s now won the event for the third time, but first at Greenwood Hills. He says it means a lot because the event is so special to him and the area.

“We’ve tried to keep the heritage, tradition and history going,” said Hilmershausen. “We want to honor Mark Zelich and Channel 7 and what they did the previous years. it feels very good to win it. there’s no doubt about that.”

Newman Catholic graduate and 2023 State Golf qualifier Connor Krach finished second in the men’s division.

Hilmershausen’s sentiment is echoed by committee member and competitor Nic Babl, who says they want to do whatever they can to ensure this event continues to be a feature in central Wisconsin.

“The golfers make it special. As Mark Zelich always said, this is for them,” said Babl. “He set us up for success and we want to honor him however we can.”

The 2024 Mark Zelich Golf Classic will take place at Stevens Point Country Club.

For a list of full results, visit here.

