Keep your kids busy this summer with events at the Marathon County Public Library

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library is offering programming this summer to keep kids busy all summer long.

Allycia Smith, a Library Marketing Specialist with the MCPL stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning to go over some of the events the library is putting on for the end of July and August, including Storytime at the Park and friendship bracelet making.

Click here for more information on summer programming at the MCPL.

