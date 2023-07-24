Graphic House Inc. reveals new sign to welcome people to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new sign for those entering Wausau reads “Smile, happy looks good on you!”

Graphic House Inc. designed the sign for the purpose of “bringing smiles and positivity to the Wausau community.”

Kim Berens, the Director of Marketing, shared that the creation of the slogan was a collaborative effort by the entire company. Graphic House Inc. employees voted on various messaging options. The messaging they chose is what they hope will uplift spirits of everyone who encounters it.

The sign is located off of Highway 29.

