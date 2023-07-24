First Alert Weather Day: Hottest days of the year Wednesday & Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures and dew points are on the rise this week. Plan for the hottest days of the year to arrive Wednesday and Thursday where heat indices could surpass the mid-90s, and approach the triple digits. A First Alert Weather will go into effect starting Wednesday, lasting through Thursday. Relief from the heat should be on the way in time for the weekend.

Smoky, hazy skies will fill the region Monday, potentially lasting through Tuesday for the southern half of the region. Most of North Central Wisconsin will see an Air Quality Advisory in effect until Monday afternoon. But for some further south of HWY 10, Air Quality Advisory could remain in effect through Noon Tuesday.

Monday brings chances of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Slightly humid, with afternoon highs sitting in the low to mid-80s.

A heat wave will impact the region Tuesday through Thursday, with the hottest days expected Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity values increase Tuesday with an afternoon high approaching the 90s for some. Some haze could linger, but expect mostly sunny skies to mix in. Heat indices will sit just below 95°.

Wednesday and Thursday, expect an afternoon high near the mid-90s. Very muggy conditions expected as dew points sit in the upper 60s. This will create extremely hot weather conditions, where heat indices could surpass 95°. Thursday could feel like the 100s for some. Plan now to find ways to stay cool this week, including enjoying air conditioning, or finding places that offer it, wearing light colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

A chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday evening. Staying hot Friday with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon. But temperatures could fall back a few degrees to the mid-80s, with mugginess decreasing.

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the start of next weekend on Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is partly cloudy and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

