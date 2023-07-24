News and First Alert Weather App
EAA AirVenture officially begins

Volunteers prepare for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Planes and campers have been arriving all weekend, but Monday is the beginning of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, celebrating the organization’s 70th anniversary. The gates to the EAA grounds open daily at 7 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of people are coming to Wittman Airport in Oshkosh, where you can see a variety of planes, old and new, up close.

The Greatest Aviation Celebration will welcome over 10,000 aircraft and over 800 exhibitors. It will host 1,500 forums, workshops, and seminars.

Action 2 News will be there all week, reporting on all the exciting events.

7 Things You Need to Know - July 24, 2023