Driver suffers minor injuries after fire destroys converted camper in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews responded to a call at 10 a.m. Monday morning for a van fire on N Sixth Street near Jefferson Street.

Wausau Fire Department said the owner of the converted van/camper was cooking breakfast in the parking lot of CK Clothing and Spa when the fire occurred. She suffered minor burns to her hands and feet, but was treated at the scene.

The store’s owner told NewsChannel 7 that he had not seen the van there before.

Wausau police and Wausau Fire Department and EMS were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.