Central Wisconsin Book Festival scheduled for September – October

Central Wisconsin Book Festival event scheduled for September – October(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Book Festival will have more than 20 events in Wausau, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids.

The festival will kick off September 1 with a poetry walk available until September 30. All other events will occur September 28 - October 1.

Featured authors include Angeline Boulley, J. Ryan Stradal, Patty Loew, and Peter Geye.

Events are free and open to the public, but some may require registration.

The festival is organized by Marathon County Public Library, Portage County Public Library, McMillan Memorial Library and community volunteers.

For a list of events and more information, click here.

