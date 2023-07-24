Badger State Games hosts outdoor pickleball tournament at Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two hundred pickleball players from throughout the region battled it out during the Badger State Games on Sunday.

The sport of pickleball is growing right in front of our eyes. When players get a hold of the paddle, a feeling of passion comes flooding in.

“When you get a paddle in your hands, you just wanna go crazy, you wanna get better,” said Zach Gonnering, a player from Green Bay. “Just becoming super fun and just like a good hobby just to take your mind off of other things.”

The Badger State Pickle Ball summer tournament is the first time they’re getting a chance to compete outdoors.

“It’s a different game when you play it inside,” said Andrea Ingvalson, co-commissioner of the Badger State Games Pickle Ball. “So to be outside and enjoying the sunshine, enjoying our beautiful Wisconsin weather, it’s perfect.”

Hundreds of pickle ballers from Minnesota, the UP, and Wisconsin made their way to Marathon Park to see who will become a pickleball champion.

“I love it, it’s an amazing area, there’s a lot of people, great courts,” said Gonnering. “It’s just a beautiful day to play pickleball.”

Players compete in different classes for a chance to earn bronze, silver, or gold medals. But whether or not you bring home some hardware, you can always leave with lasting memories.

“You start playing and you kind of develop a little bit of a family,” said Ingvalson. “A lot of us know each other even though we’re from different parts of the state. So coming together to be able to be social, the atmosphere here, it’s fun. And people are having a really good time while competing.”

If you're interested in giving pickleball a go, there's room to join the Wausau Area Pickle Ball Club. Or, you can simply head down to the Marathon County pickleball courts.

